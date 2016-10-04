Cape Craft and Design workshop in George

The Cape Craft and Design Institute (CCDI) in collaboration with George Municipality will have a networking event where the benefits of membership will be highlighted.

GEORGE NEWS - The Cape Craft and Design Institute (CCDI) in collaboration with George Municipality will have a networking event where the benefits of membership will be highlighted.

The Cape Craft and Design Institute is a craft and design sector development agency that helps small businesses grow.

There will be a networking event and presentation on the CCDI on Wednesday, 12 October at the George Tourism Offices.

This is an opportunity for Craft Producers and Designers to access support and an excellent chance for craft producers, and entrepreneurs to get to know one another. George Municipality will be joined by CCDI to discuss the support available to any creative business. The networking event will take place from 10:00 until 12:00. From 13:00 until 17:00 during which the CCDI outreach representative will be running a 'Hot Desk'.

This will be an opportunity for craft producers to meet with someone to discuss the support they need with their products, ways to access markets and routes to improving their business. Should you wish to take advantage of this opportunity please contact Craig Carbutt on 083 205 0269.

For more information visit CCDI's website http://www.ccdi.org.za

