Freshlyground live in George today

Freshlyground to perform live at the Outeniqua High School today. Photo: www.freshlyground.com.
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Freshlyground will perform today at the Outenique High School as part of the George Heritage Festival.
 
Freshlyground is a multi-award winning Afro-fusion South African music band producing popular hit songs, such as Nomvula and Dubi Dubi.
 
The band has also performed alongside the international pop star, Shakira during the 2010 FIFA World Cup held in South Africa.
 
Freshlyground's performance will be followed by Watershed, another popular South African rock band as well as Matthew Mole.
 
The festivities will also include food and craft, bike expo and many more.
 
On Saturday 8 October at the same venue, PJ Powers and Jonny Clegg, the White Zulu, will be performing live. Clegg performs from 21:00 until 22:00 in the evening.
 
Tickets for both events are available at Computicket,The gates open at 14:00 with the main shows starting at 19:00.
 
The prices:
 
Adults - R140 pp per day / weekend pass - R220 pp
Children u15 - R80; children u5 free
Family package (2 adults and 2 kids) - R350 per day.
 
 
ARTICLE: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
08:17 (GMT+2), Fri, 07 October 2016
