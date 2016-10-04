Translate to: 

Calling all Volvo fans

Calling all Volvo fans
Irv Gordon's 1966 Volvo P1800 has reached three million miles. This Swedish model celebrates its 90th birthday in 2017.
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - If you haven't been to the George Old Car Show, you have done yourself a great disservice.
 
Next year, this calendar highlight. being one of the biggest vintage car shows in the South Africa, to be hosted from 11 to 12 February, celebrates its 21st birthday.
 
Another special celebration proposed to be featured at this event is a tribute to the car brand commonly known for its astounding safety features - Volvo. This trusted Swedish car brand turns 90 years old in 2017.
 
"We are planning to make the Volvo display at next year's Old Car Show something truly special," says local businessman and committee member of the Volvo Owner's Club, SA, Jan van Deventer. Van Deventer is a self-confessed Volvo fan and says that he has been one since his childhood years.
 
"To present this special display of Volvos, we need to get as many Volvo owners as possible on board to come and display their special cars," says Van Deventer. A knowledgeable Volvo enthusiast, Van Deventer says that European cars, such as Volvo are starting to take centre stage when it comes to value and being highly sought after by vintage car collectors.
 
"In comparison to what is available on the international market, we are sitting with real gems in South Africa, that are obviously rather affordable to buyers abroad. Their value is being unlocked now," Van Deventer explains.
 
On behalf of the Volvo Owners' Club of SA, Van Deventer calls on all the owners of vintage and special Volvos to register to take part in the George Old Car Show 2017.
 
Registration must be done individually and is open from November. For more information, visit http://www.scocc.co.za/
 
For more information on the Volvo Owners' Club, visit http://www.volvoclub.co.za/
 
