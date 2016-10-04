Romcom and suspense drama

Sabrina is today's matinee at 14:00 at the Monroe Theatre.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Next up at the Monroe Theatre today, 7 October, is the matinee screening of Sabrina, at 14:00.

Sabrina Fairchild (Audrey Hepburn), a chauffeur's daughter is in love with playboy David Larrabee (William Holden) but his more serious, business-minded brother, Linus (Humphrey Bogart), would be the better man for her. David barely knows of her existence, until she returns from finishing school in Paris, a really sophisticated lady, and then the real intrigue starts.

On Thursday, 14 October at 18:30, Marilyn Monroe burns up the screen in Niagara. Two couples are visiting Niagara Falls, however, tensions between one wife and her husband reach the level of murder.

Enquiries can be made to Joan (082 415 9588).

