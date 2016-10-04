Strawberry Festival: A feast of food and fun

Kate Stewart (11) and her brother John (12) were out of breath after dashing around in the Hedge Maze. Photos: Pauline Lourens

GEORGE NEWS - The Strawberry Festival continues to grow in popularity and this year 7 806 people flocked to the Redberry Farm at Geelhoutboom just outside George - 1 800 visitors more than in 2015.

One of the most popular family pastimes is the strawberry picking in the fields event and over the weekend a massive five tonnes of strawberries were consumed.

Live entertainment was provided by Jesse Clegg, The Johnny Ray Duo, and Adin Walls. Even Johann Prinsloo, the MC, could not resist performing Puccini's Nessun Dorma.

Apart from the Strawberry Express train trip through the strawberry fields, a variety of other fun activities include the incredible Hedge Maze - believed to be the largest in the southern hemisphere. The kids' play park also proved to be a hit along with the stalls and the restaurant - where strawberries and cream were the order of the day.

Redberry Farm owner Mark Miller expressed his satisfaction with the support for the festival.

What isn't common knowledge is that the festival's entire profit is shared between Options (60%) and to the Outeniqua Tourism Association (40%).

The Algoa FM Hit Mobile, manned by Roland Gaspar, added to the convivial atmosphere. and the strawberry and ice cream eat-off for children and adults; the scarecrow competition; the beer and wine tasting, as well as the Siyakhone Boot dance were huge hits.

Redberry Farm owner Mark Miller is pleased that the annual Strawberry Festival continues to increase in popularity as attractions are added every year. With him is marketer Nadine Bottler. This year a helicopter flip proved a winner.

ARTICLE AND PHOTOS: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'