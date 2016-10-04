Translate to: 

Strawberry Festival: A feast of food and fun

Strawberry Festival: A feast of food and fun
Kate Stewart (11) and her brother John (12) were out of breath after dashing around in the Hedge Maze. Photos: Pauline Lourens
GEORGE NEWS - The Strawberry Festival continues to grow in popularity and this year 7 806 people flocked to the Redberry Farm at Geelhoutboom just outside George - 1 800 visitors more than in 2015.
 
One of the most popular family pastimes is the strawberry picking in the fields event and over the weekend a massive five tonnes of strawberries were consumed.
 
Live entertainment was provided by Jesse Clegg, The Johnny Ray Duo, and Adin Walls. Even Johann Prinsloo, the MC, could not resist performing Puccini's Nessun Dorma.
 
Apart from the Strawberry Express train trip through the strawberry fields, a variety of other fun activities include the incredible Hedge Maze - believed to be the largest in the southern hemisphere. The kids' play park also proved to be a hit along with the stalls and the restaurant - where strawberries and cream were the order of the day.
 
Redberry Farm owner Mark Miller expressed his satisfaction with the support for the festival.
 
What isn't common knowledge is that the festival's entire profit is shared between Options (60%) and to the Outeniqua Tourism Association (40%).
 
The Algoa FM Hit Mobile, manned by Roland Gaspar, added to the convivial atmosphere. and the strawberry and ice cream eat-off for children and adults; the scarecrow competition; the beer and wine tasting, as well as the Siyakhone Boot dance were huge hits.
 
 
 
Redberry Farm owner Mark Miller is pleased that the annual Strawberry Festival continues to increase in popularity as attractions are added every year. With him is marketer Nadine Bottler.This year a helicopter flip proved a winner.  
 
 
ARTICLE AND PHOTOS: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
07:28 (GMT+2), Thu, 06 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...
Sy klink soos lente
Sy klink soos lente
What do you do when you meet the girl of your dreams and realise...
Deepwater Horizon
Deepwater Horizon
A story set on the offshore drilling rig Deepwater Horizon, which exploded...
Magnificent 7
Magnificent 7
Seven gun men in the old west gradually come together to help a poor...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you taking part in any Heritage celebrations this month?
Yes, I am proud of my heritage and will be celebrating it.
George Herald 13%
No, it's a waste of time
George Herald 87%
Men
Women
Search
Gertjie_ertjie
I'm a 42 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 28 and 48.
DerWaldschrat
I'm a 59 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 36 and 59.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up