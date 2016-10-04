Translate to: 

Great fun at colourful parade

Great fun at colourful parade
The spraying of food dye over "festinos" at the launch of the George Heritage Festival Colours Unite launch held on Friday at the Unity Park. The lighting of the Unity Flame ceremony was done by Mayor Melville Naik. Photos: Pauline Lourens
GEORGE NEWS - The Colours Unite Us Parade that launched the George Heritage Festival on Friday afternoon, turned out to be a small, but enjoyable affair. Families enjoyed the entertainment provided at the George Civic Centre at the start of the parade.
 
At Unity Park, the spraying of food dye was a fun event families relished. The happy atmosphere was exactly what George Mayor Melville Naik wished for to bring people together and to celebrate our various cultures.
 
The launch was televised on Monday, by SABC and in an interview, Mayor Naik said the event is a historic first for George and possibly a first in the Western Cape. The Unity Flame will continue to burn throughout the coming week until the festival ends on Sunday 9 October with the Shakespeare Festival for schools at the George Arts Theatre.
 
Music festival
On Friday evening Freshly Ground, Matthew Mole and Watershed are performing at the festival grounds at Outeniqua High. The show starts at 19:00 and tickets are available at Computicket.
 
On Saturday PJ Powers and Johnny Clegg take to the stage. Tickets for the shows are R140 per adult per day. and kids under 15 pay R80.
 
Under 5s enter for free. A beer tent will be open for the duration of the shows and will also screen the game between the All Blacks and the Bokke on Saterday afternoon.
 
 
George Executive Mayor Melville Naik hosted the Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, on Friday at the launch of the first George Heritage Festival. They posed with the Go George bus service mascot and were given a tour of the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre.
 
ARTICLE AND PHOTOS: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
09:36 (GMT+2), Thu, 06 October 2016
