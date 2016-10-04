Gardens open for charity

The formal landscaped garden at Fairview is full of surprises and open for viewing on Saturday 8 October from 09:00 to 16:00 along with five others - some opening to the public for the first time.

GEORGE NEWS - Six open gardens can be viewed during Gardens for Charity on Saturday 8 October. It is part of George's Heritage Festival, and R50 per person gives entry from 09:00 to 16:0 to all six gardens.

Each of the gardens offers unique ranges from the plant collectors' garden of Gerrie Brits in Glenbarrie, to Philda and Desmond Benkenstein's large town garden in Bergsig where a smorgasbord of interesting perennials, orchard, vegetable and herb garden awaits.

There is also a landscape designer's garden in Dohrmelsdrift; a secret (courtyard garden) and tea garden at the George Arts Theatre in York Street. The garden of well-known local landscape gardener IC Hugo (known as IC Projects) where his wife Hildegard's creative and playful touches introduced can be admired. T

hey both share a passion for bonsai - beautiful bonsai pots and stands are displayed and offered for sale on Saturday 8 October.

At 21 Wattle Road, the Heather Park garden of Michael and Judy Bekenstein displays a plethora of roses which Michael has grown from cuttings.

For more information phone 071 441 9132 or visit www.gardenroutegardens.co.za

Tickets are obtainable from Badisa at 60 Victoria Street.

