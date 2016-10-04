'Tribute to the Shadows' back by popular demand

Wynand van Reenen and his band will be bringing a memorable tribute to 'The Shadows' on 14 and 15 October.

GEORGE NEWS - Newtone Production's Wynand van Reenen has decided to do a return of his Tribute to The Shadows performance.

The band's first show held a few years ago was a sellout and greatly enjoyed. The Friday 14 and Saturday 15 October shows at the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre will be packed with rich tones and textured performances that will take you way back into time.

"The show has the 'old school' versus 'new school' feel for this classic production and pays tribute to one of the most influential bands from the 60s. Many modern-day rock stars include The Shadows as their early inspirations.

The sound used in this production is very true to the original tones and textures used back in the 60s, but the look and feel are more modern and true to the actual musicians performing the production. Each band member has brought their own flavour and feel to the songs without compromising its authenticity.

"Although this was difficult, the band has spent the last 10 months preparing and have put together a foot tapping, hand-clapping show that will transport you back to the time when The Shadows were topping the charts."

Van Reenen will be in the lineup on lead guitar. This local music teacher, session guitarist and band leader, has played with Elvis Blue, Andrew Young and various other local bands and productions. Van Reenen brings heart to the show.

Eric Valliers is a local drum tutor and drummer. He is French Canadian and has been gigging on cruise ships, jazz festivals and professional productions his whole life. A superb drummer, he brings energy and sass to the show.

Michael Schell on rhythm guitar is a well-known local performing artist. He had graced most local stages in the Garden Route. He is a noteworthy and very capable performer and brings a cool calmness to the show that reeks of experience and ability.

Francois Zwiegers (aka Cois) on bass is Van Reenen's bassist of choice and a much-anticipated partnership (Zwiegers missed the first rendition of the show due to the birth of his daughter). He has played with many local musicians and has been part of opening bands for Watershed, Elvis Blue, Jakkie Louw and many others. He brings a fresh, fun approach to the band.

Both shows start at 19:00 and tickets are R100/R80 for theatre members and available at www.georgeartstheatre.online or theatre box office on 044 874 3142 between 09:00 and 16:00.

