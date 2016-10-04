Wilderness Open Gallery in December

The Wilderness Open Gallery will be held from 1 to 3 December at the Wildernes Hotel. Some of the roleplayers from left are: Lee Molenaar (MC), Shannon Smith (workshop organiser), Carole Durrant and, in front, Biance Ralph from BCreative and Cabesa Gallery who are hosting this annual event.

GEORGE NEWS - The Wilderness Art Exhibition will be held from Thursday 1 to Saturday 3 December at the Wilderness Hotel, and this year the hotel has opened its doors even wider providing enough space for 50 to 60 artists to exhibit their art.

Carole Durrant of Cabesa Gallery anticipates this event as one of the top three annual events to be held in Wilderness. She invited artists to participate.

"We are calling all artists from Wilderness and surrounding areas to be part of the Wilderness Open Gallery, during which various art workshops will also be run," she said.

The organisers and roleplayers include Lee Molenaar (MC), Shannon Smith (workshop organiser), Carole Durrant and Biance Ralph from BCreative, and Cabesa Gallery who are hosting and organising the event.

Durrant can be reached on 044 877 0330 or 082 569 0800.

