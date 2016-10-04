Translate to: 

Wilderness Open Gallery in December

Wilderness Open Gallery in December
The Wilderness Open Gallery will be held from 1 to 3 December at the Wildernes Hotel. Some of the roleplayers from left are: Lee Molenaar (MC), Shannon Smith (workshop organiser), Carole Durrant and, in front, Biance Ralph from BCreative and Cabesa Gallery who are hosting this annual event.
GEORGE NEWS - The Wilderness Art Exhibition will be held from Thursday 1 to Saturday 3 December at the Wilderness Hotel, and this year the hotel has opened its doors even wider providing enough space for 50 to 60 artists to exhibit their art.
 
Carole Durrant of Cabesa Gallery anticipates this event as one of the top three annual events to be held in Wilderness. She invited artists to participate.
 
"We are calling all artists from Wilderness and surrounding areas to be part of the Wilderness Open Gallery, during which various art workshops will also be run," she said.
 
The organisers and roleplayers include Lee Molenaar (MC), Shannon Smith (workshop organiser), Carole Durrant and Biance Ralph from BCreative, and Cabesa Gallery who are hosting and organising the event.
 
Durrant can be reached on 044 877 0330 or 082 569 0800.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
 
07:16 (GMT+2), Thu, 06 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...
Sy klink soos lente
Sy klink soos lente
What do you do when you meet the girl of your dreams and realise...
Deepwater Horizon
Deepwater Horizon
A story set on the offshore drilling rig Deepwater Horizon, which exploded...
Magnificent 7
Magnificent 7
Seven gun men in the old west gradually come together to help a poor...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you taking part in any Heritage celebrations this month?
Yes, I am proud of my heritage and will be celebrating it.
George Herald 12%
No, it's a waste of time
George Herald 88%
Men
Women
Search
easyliving_on_1958
I'm a 58 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 52 and 62.
WaarismyLiefling
I'm a 61 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 44 and 62.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up