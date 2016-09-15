Georgians will be taking a historic walk through the CBD of George together with Lynne Thompson. See the village of yesteryear through her eyes. This view of the top of York Street showing the road and the water furrows which supplied residents with water for all purposes was painted by the artist Stephenson and is courtesy of the George Museum.

GEORGE NEWS - A George Heritage Drive and Talk Tour takes place on Sunday 9 October from 14.00. This is a Heritage Festival event.

Join Lynne Thompson, a local historian, in exploring some of the historical buildings of George by car. Buildings are built by people for people and many anecdotes have survived to tell of the lives of those residents or institutions.

George Heritage Trust and the Simon van der Stel Stigting will lead a driving tour around some of the old streets of George, with stops to hear the stories of yesteryear's buildings and of those who made a mark on the pages of history.

The George Museum is the repository of the history of George and makes these outings possible.

Numbers are limited, so it's necessary to book.

E-mail: vicbay@imaginet.co.za for details of where to meet as confirmation of your booking. The venue to meet is not the George Museum, as advertised in the Heritage Festival diary of events, but at the parking area of the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre.

