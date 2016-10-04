Shakespeare 'praat die taal'

Don't miss the George leg of the Shakespeare Schools Festival that starts at the George Arts Theatre tomorrow at 18:00. Experience Shakespeare in Afrikaans, isiXhosa, modern and olde English.

GEORGE NEWS - Four hundred years after Shakespeare's death, the playwright is alive and well in several South African schools, which are making his works their own by performing some of his plays in Afrikaans, isiXhosa and isiZulu for the first time during this year's Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa (SSFSA).

As many as 70 schools, including eight schools in George, are participating in this year's SSFSA, an increase of over 60 schools since the event started in 2011 and a fitting tribute to the Bard's relevance in a year marking the 400th anniversary of his death.

The SSFSA started on 26 Aug and continues until October 9, with abridged, 30-minute performances by the

learners.

In George Rosemoor Primary and Heidedal Primary will present plays in Afrikaans while Tylora Primary School will perform in isiXhosa. Countrywide, 1 500 school learners will participate in the festival and the George performances are taking place at the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre on 7 and 8 October at 18:00 and on 9 October at 15:00.

The SSFSA is the flagship project of non-profit organisation Educape, which has based the festival on a successful UK model. With the aim to improve language and social skills through the performing arts, the festival is a fantastic opportunity for young people to explore their potential in a fun, developmental way, says Festival Director Kseniya Filinova-Bruton.

"It offers high school students the opportunity to engage their education curriculum for the first time on a professional stage This thrilling, non-competitive environment builds capacity and character and fosters an appreciation for the metaphors and nuances of prescribed literature."

With a number of schools staging plays at each venue during the festival, she says SSFSA aims to create a "Shakespeare Generation, united by a life-changing opportunity to engage with one another across the barriers of language and educational background".

SSFSA provides the text for abridged plays and guidance and support during the production cycle. Learners are encouraged to do their own interpretations of plays. "Watching what they get out of it is wonderfully satisfactory," she says.

"The reason why I think people should watch the plays is because it gives them a good understanding of what's coming up in South Africa. Why, for example, are these kids linking Macbeth directly to our political situation? Shakespeare's plays are universal and their themes are applicable every single day," says Filinova-Bruton.

George Arts Theatre: bookings at 044 8743142 or bookings@georgeartstheatre.co.za For more information go to www.ssfsa.co.za

