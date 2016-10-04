Medals galore for dancers

Outeniqua Dance Academy students walked off with numerous awards at the recent Ballroom and Latin American WP Championships in Cape Town. From left are Emeth Steyn, Jana Lottering, Lané du Plessis and Ester Jan-sen.

GEORGE NEWS - Students of the Outeniqua Dance Academy and the York Ballroom Academy attended the recent Ballroom and Latin American WP Championships in Cape Town. Wehan van Jaarsveld, director of the academy said it was a packed weekend.

Says van Jaarsveld, "We attended the competition with all our Amateur League couples as well as with our Pro/Am dancers. On top of this, we decided to visit the SA Museum and Planetarium the day after the competition, before driving back to George.

"Our dancers performed exceptionally well, regardless of the heavy schedule, exams starting the following Monday and the early departure from George early on Saturday morning.

"The dancers are now preparing for SADTA Ballroom and Latin SA Championships in Cape Town during December. We are very excited to announce that Mr Dave Campbell, celebrity Strictly Come Dancing judge and celebrity trainer, will be visiting us in George during November to assist with training and to teach Ballroom and Latin workshops for SADTA dancers at our studios."

Details will follow soon.

Emeth Steyn - one Bronze for Junior Ballroom, one Silver and one Bronze for Junior Latin, Silver; Jana Lottering - one Bronze for Junior Ballroom, one Gold and one Bronze for Junior Latin and one Gold medal; and Lané du Plessis - one Bronze medal for Junior Ballroom, two Bronze medals for Junior Latin, and Ester Jansen who received one Bronze for Junior Ballroom and one Gold, and one Silver l for Junior Latin.

