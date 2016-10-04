Happy times on Liquorland Heritage Tour

Residents of 15 towns along the route met the cars with great enthusiasm.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The sixth Southern Cape Old Car Club (SCOCC) Heritage Tour, driven by Liquorland, ended on Wednesday 28 September in Oudtshoorn after departing from George on Heritage Day 24 September for a tour of 1150 km.

They spent the last night of the tour in Calitzdorp, but for some of the 46 participants the tour only ended at Beans about Coffee in Oudtshoorn, where they were treated to a cuppa on the house.

Twenty-seven veteran and classic cars took part in the five-day tour through 15 towns where they were met by enthusiastic residents.

The first day of the Liquorland Heritage Tour took them to Swellendam, where they enjoyed a Heritage Day braai, before moving on to Arniston -their first overnight stop.

The next few days took them via Bredasdorp and Viliers to Worcester; on Monday they travelled from Worcester through Slanghoek Valley via Bains Kloof to Wellington, Gouda, through the Nuwekloof Pass and Mitchells Pass to Ceres, and over the Theronsberg Pass to the N1 Karoo Hotel. On Tuesday they travelled via the Koo Valley and Burgers Pass to Montagu, along the R62 to Barrydale and Ladismith and to their last stop in Calitzdorp.

According to Pierre Olivier, chairperson of the SCOCC, the tour went without a hitch. "It was an excellent tour with the fewest logistical problems ever. It was one big celebration. The public support in towns along the way was overwhelming. Many phoned to find out what time we would arrive and waited in the streets."

None of the veteran and vintage Model T Fords, the oldest dating from 1914, broke down. "These veterans are more robust than one would think," said Rosser.

Pierre Conradie, who undertook the Heritage Tour with friend and co-driver Maritz Stander in Conradie's left-hand drive white 1963 Studebaker Avanti, experienced hilarious moments.

"In Wellington we were pulled off by means of flashing blue lights and howling sirens. But when the traffic officer, who pulled us over because he thought the 'driver' in the right-hand passenger seat was using his cellphone, realised his mistake, he apologised profusely."

Conradie and Stander created more confusion when they told hotel staff in Worcester that they were "newly-weds".

"Hotel staff immediately ordered champagne, but Maritz blew it and we forfeited the champagne. The story somehow must have preceded us, because at the N1 Karoo Hotel we were given the honeymoon suite and in Calitzdorp we got the special room for the physically disabled," said Conradie.

Johan Claassen from Morgenzon was one of seven owners who took part in the Heritage Tour for the first time.

"We had a fuel problem on the first day but apart from that the tour was a wonderful experience," said his wife Ansie. On the tour they also found out that their much prized vehicle, which they acquired earlier this year, used to belong to the father of Philip and Emil Kuschke, who both took part in the Heritage Tour.

According to Rosser, who took park in his 1926 Model T Ford, the weather wasn't too bad, which is quite important when you are travelling a distance of 1150 km at an average speed of 45 km/h. "It was bitterly cold when we left Worcester and it was heavily overcast when we drove through Bains Kloof Pass. There was a strong wind when we left the N1 Karoo Hotel and it rained in the Koo Valley. Nevertheless everybody arrived at the venue in high spirits," said Rosser.

Phillip Rosser, SCOCC member and one of the organisers of the tour, brief the participants on the first day. Photos: Tisha Steyn .

PHOTOS: TISHA STEYN, CORRESPONDENT

