Knysna Arts Festival: something for everyone

Hash Tag Lottering! – Marc Lottering’s hilarious new single-handed stand-up comedy show – will headline the performing arts programme at this year’s Knysna Arts Festival.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty is hosting the Knysna Arts Festival for the second consecutive year.

The festival, which runs until 9 October, is underpinned by the philosophy of stimulating locally-produced art whilst also supporting the greater Knysna community and numerous charitable organisations.

Festivities kicked off on 1 October with an opening gala evening and will continue through the week where visitors will be treated to a host of art displays, workshops, performances, talks and exhibitions - there will literally be something for everyone.

Central to the 2016 Knysna Arts Festival will be the Art Hub at Woodmill Walk. The creative centre will house exhibiting visual artists in numerous art galleries, a performance theatre hall, a lecture room for talks and presentations and a workshop space for various demonstrations.

#DisplaysOfBrilliance Visit Knysna

There will also be a food service as well as a licensed bar in the centre - not to mention secure and convenient off-street parking on the upper level parkade (off Spring Street).

Tickets can be bought directly from the event ticket link.

Tickets also available at Lew Geffen Sotheby’s branches – Leisure Isle, Knysna Mall, Woodmill Lane, Thesen Islands, Sedgefield and Mossel Bay.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'