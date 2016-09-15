There's no end to Bottomless Coffee

Bottomless Coffee Band will be in George on Sunday 16 October in the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre at 16:00 tickets are R100 per person.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The multi-talented, married multi-instrumentalists, Bottomless Coffee Band, are doing a quick tour of the Port Elizabeth and George during October.

They are fresh off their hugely successful two-month stint in Europe and the UK, as well as a quick tour of the Free State and Gauteng.

After releasing their debut album, Room with a View in November 2014, they made a musical mark in the South African industry, which led to a full-time music career for the pair. At a young age, both Lourens and Esté Rabé gave up their corporate careers to pursue their "deeper calling" and passion to make music together. Ever since, they have been touring through Africa and Europe.

In July 2016 the husband and wife duo took a leap of faith by taking their act abroad. They had well-received shows in Belgium, the Netherlands and London.Their biggest challenge to date, was playing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The Fringe, where they played five shows between 22 to 26 August, is widely regarded as the largest arts festival in the world.

The name, Bottomless Coffee Band, captures the vibe and atmosphere they wish to create with their music: warm, festive, inviting, and well, bottomless amounts.

The couple’s chemistry is electric and a reminder of the good old days when Johnny Cash and June Carter filled theatres with folk music. Their unique genre originated from Esté’s classical training and experience as classical soloist for the Stellenbosch University choir.

The doors open at 15:30 and a local band will open the show.

Tickets can be obtained from the George Arts Theatre's box office on 044 874 3142.

Lourens’s blues, rock and garage band background adds to this unusual combination. Their style can be described as folk-rock with influences of blues and opera. The band members like to refer to it as ‘gourmet music.’See their video on YouTube.