Heritage workshop: By George! How our city has changed...

The house, next door to Van Kervel House, was originally a single storey with a thatched roof owned by JC Gird. The home was converted to a double storey in 1893 and named Hersham House. It was the residence of the Sayers family and later also served as the offices of the George Herald. The outsize thermometer on the wall can be seen at the George Museum.

GEORGE NEWS - The Heritage Workshop of the Friends of the George Museum, in collaboration with SCAVA and the GSSA9Southern Cape) will start on Monday 3 October at 14:00 in the Carles Sayers Hall of the George Museum, with a series of interesting short talks and PowerPoint presentations on the heritage of George, followed by the opening of the exhibitions.

The visual arts and sport exhibition in the George Museum during the George Heritage Festival will give a very good reflection on how things changed in George over the years.

According to Ken Smith of SCAVA, and Abrie de Swardt of the Genealogy Society of South Africa(GSSA) the objectives of the exhibition from the opening on Monday 3 October, to the end of the month, will be to show people how, within various windows of ten years, the buildings, the sports, the lifestyle of people etc in George changed to adapt to the present situation.

This will be supported by the George Herald exhibition, and the postcard exhibition by the Heritage Foundation.

