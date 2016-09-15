Multiple SAMA nominee thrills audience at casino

The acclaimed artist, Charlize Berg, with fans after her performance last Saturday at the Bravo Lounge.

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - Three times South African Music Awards (SAMA) nominated artist, Charlize Berg, took to the stage at the Garden Route Casino on 24 September. This was her first performance in Mossel Bay.

Fans who managed to secure tickets to the performance were certainly not disappointed as they were left wanting more from the songster who dazzled the crowd with some of her classics which have made her a force to be reckoned with in the Afrikaans music industry.

"Charlize delivered one of the most memorable performances we have ever hosted at Garden Route Casino.

She lived up to fans' expectations, and that's what we always aim for when we host an artist of her calibre. We are really honoured to have hosted her for the first time, and this definitely will not be her last performance at the premises," said Karen Johnstone, marketing manager at the casino.

"Garden Route always prides itself in providing some of the best entertainment and performances in Mossel Bay. Music fans can expect more top-notch artists and entertainment coming their way," Johnstone continued.

For more details on this and other coming shows and promotions, visit www.tsogosun.com/garden-route-casino

