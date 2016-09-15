Fighting for freedom

Dustin Hoffman and Steve McQueen are the stars of the captivating flick, Papillon.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Award-winning actors Dustin Hoffman and Steven McQueen team up in the Monroe Theatre's next movie, Papillon, to be screened on Thursday, 6 October. Henri "Papillon" Charierre (McQueen) is sentenced to life in prison and transported by ship to the penal colony in French Guyana. On the voyage he meets Louis Dega (Hoffman), a forger.

They form a bond that will last many years. The conditions at the penal colony are horrific and Papillon desperately wants to escape.

His first attempt ends quickly in failure and, as a result, he spends two years in solitary confinement. His next attempt is somewhat more successful and he actually spends an idyllic time with a tribe of Central American Indians.

Once caught, however, he spends five years in solitary confinement. Once released, he decides to make one final attempt at freedom.

Enquiries can be made to Joan (082 415 9588).

