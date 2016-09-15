My heritage, your heritage,

City leaders and the organisers of the George Heritage Festival braved a colour blast this week in anticipation of the Colours Unite Us Parade on Friday afternoon. All Georgians are asked to celebrate their heritage with all their heart and soul over the next 10 days. From left back are Festival Chairman Dr Willie Cilliers, Chairman of the Thembalethu Business Partnership Richard Shumi, George Municipal Manager Trevor Botha and the owner of events organising company Intembeko, Jovan Heyns. In fr

GEORGE NEWS - George Executive Mayor Melvin Naik and Western Cape Minister for Cultural Affairs and Sport Anroux Marais will join Festival Chairman Dr Willie Cilliers at the launch of the inaugural George Heritage Festival for the Colours Unite Us Parade that starts in York Street in front of the Civic Centre this Friday 30 September.

Musicians will entertain paradegoers from 16:45 and everybody will then move up York Street towards Unity Park. A heritage torch will be lit in the park that will burn in celebration of our shared heritage for the entire festival until 9 October.

Naik says the festival is being held by the people of George, for the people of George.

"This project was initiated by the municipality in order to promote George and its surrounds as not only a tourism destination, but as a thriving cultural melting pot with something for everyone. We trust that all local businesses will benefit and thank the business community and private sector for taking hands with us to make this festival a success.

"I would like to thank the organisers for the excellent work they have done in such a short space of time to put such a fantastic programme together. Not since the Nelson Mandela 4666 concert at Fancourt has George seen such a fantastic lineup of musical artists who will perform. Personally I am looking forward to the talent competition. Let's see if any rough diamonds can be found among the talented population of our beautiful city."

He said for the festival to be a success, George needs the support of all its peoples. "We call on the communities of George to support the many other festivals such as the Strawberry Festival, that form an integral part of the George Heritage Festival.

"Remember: My Heritage, your heritage, our heritage!"

