Book clubs cultivate love of reading

GEORGE NEWS - The Deputy Minister of Arts and Culture, Rejoice Mabudafhasi, the Department of Correctional Services and George Municipality in collaboration with the National Library of South Africa's Centre for the Book, will officiate at the opening of the 7th Funda Mzantsi National Championship on Monday, 3 October in George.
 
The Funda Mzantsi Championship strives to cultivate a love for reading, improve book reviewing techniques and cultivate the ability to publicly engage in fruitful debates.
 
The project started with only six book clubs.
 
Under the theme for 2016 "Developing Creative Minds", the book club reading competition will see book clubs competing in three categories: book reading, book review and debate in eight languages. Among the participants will be book clubs from correctional facilities where offenders participate as part of rehabilitation through reading programmes.
 
Winners of the competition will receive medals and trophies. Currently about 30 book clubs have registered to participate in the 7th Funda Mzantsi Championship.
 
George Executive Mayor Melvin Naik welcomed the event.
 
"The Funda Mzantzi Championship provides an established platform for book clubs from schools and correctional facilities to exchange ideas and for scholars and offenders to challenge themselves on knowledge gained from a mutual love of reading. We are proud that George is the chosen venue for this prestigious three day event," he said.
 
The sponsor is Old Mutual. The 7th Funda Mzantsi Championship will take place in George from 3 to 5 October at the Eden Church and the Imizamo Yethu High School.
 
ARTICLE: LYNDALL MGADLE, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
13:18 (GMT+2), Wed, 28 September 2016
