'Noem My Skollie' SA's official entry for the 2017 Academy Awards

Noem My Skollie. Image: twitter.com
NATIONAL NEWS - The team behind the movie Noem My Skollie
is celebrating.
The film is officially South Africa’s entry for Best Foreign Language Film for the 89th Annual Academy Awards.
Set in the 1960's, the movie is based on the life of writer John Fredericks who became embroiled in gangsterism.
The special jury convened by the National Film and Video Foundation announced the news yesterday.
Producer David Max Brown has praised his colleagues: “We have all different ages and colours and cultures coming together to make this film about a very specific culture in the 1960’s, when most of the people working on this film weren’t even born.”
The production has received incredible reviews and ratings from movie critics since its release this month
and continues to run at several cinemas in South Africa.
11:20 (GMT+2), Wed, 28 September 2016
