All residents of the Southern Cape are invited to join in the fun and activities taking place for the following 10 days as part of the first George Heritage Festival. The festival kicks off with the Colours Unite Us Parade on Friday 30 September that will see parade goers making their way from the Civic Centre to Unity Park at the top of York. Don't miss out! It promises to be a (colour) blast!

GEORGE NEWS - Are you pink or green? Or do you perhaps prefer blue, magenta or yellow?

This Friday 30 September when the first George Heritage Festival opens with the Colours Unite Us Parade, you have the chance to be all of these!

colour.

Georgians will unite at 17:00 to fuse our wonderful mix of cultures into a colourful shared humanity.

Everyone is invited to take part in the Colours Unite Us Parade that will lead from the George Civic Centre straight to Unity Park where a 3m high Unity Flame will be lit to symbolise the coming together of our stunning medley of cultures. Absolutely unique, but together as one.

The massive flame, ignited by flames from all the communities of George, will burn for the duration of the George Heritage Festival from Friday 30 September until Sunday 9 October.

The George Business Chamber President Dr Willie Cilliers is challenging all the chamber members, and each and every resident of George and surrounds to join this glorious celebration of the Southern Cape and its people.

Paradegoers can dress up to express what heritage means to them or take along banners and flags to make this brilliant parade even more magnificent. Take your kids, wife, husband, family, colleagues, life partner and friends for a colourful heritage experience and let's turn George into a Rainbow City in every sense of the word.

The entire George Heritage Festival programme is featured in the centre of this 4 page pullout special. Make sure you keep it within easy reach!

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'

Fabulous festive powder will turn Unity Park and the thousands gathered at the top of York Street into a festival of