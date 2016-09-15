Translate to: 

Colours unite!

Colours unite!
All residents of the Southern Cape are invited to join in the fun and activities taking place for the following 10 days as part of the first George Heritage Festival. The festival kicks off with the Colours Unite Us Parade on Friday 30 September that will see parade goers making their way from the Civic Centre to Unity Park at the top of York. Don't miss out! It promises to be a (colour) blast!
GEORGE NEWS - Are you pink or green? Or do you perhaps prefer blue, magenta or yellow?
 
This Friday 30 September when the first George Heritage Festival opens with the Colours Unite Us Parade, you have the chance to be all of these!
 
Fabulous festive powder will turn Unity Park and the thousands gathered at the top of York Street into a festival of
colour.
 
Georgians will unite at 17:00 to fuse our wonderful mix of cultures into a colourful shared humanity.
 
Everyone is invited to take part in the Colours Unite Us Parade that will lead from the George Civic Centre straight to Unity Park where a 3m high Unity Flame will be lit to symbolise the coming together of our stunning medley of cultures. Absolutely unique, but together as one.
 
The massive flame, ignited by flames from all the communities of George, will burn for the duration of the George Heritage Festival from Friday 30 September until Sunday 9 October.
 
The George Business Chamber President Dr Willie Cilliers is challenging all the chamber members, and each and every resident of George and surrounds to join this glorious celebration of the Southern Cape and its people.
 
Paradegoers can dress up to express what heritage means to them or take along banners and flags to make this brilliant parade even more magnificent. Take your kids, wife, husband, family, colleagues, life partner and friends for a colourful heritage experience and let's turn George into a Rainbow City in every sense of the word.
 
The entire George Heritage Festival programme is featured in the centre of this 4 page pullout special. Make sure you keep it within easy reach!
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
07:00 (GMT+2), Thu, 29 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think law enforcement is doing enough in George to keep our roads safe?
Yes, I am happy with law enforcement's efforts
George Herald 10%
No, there are still too many dangerous drivers on our roads
George Herald 90%
Men
Women
Search
MrMarch
I'm a 40 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 40.
NunaT
I'm a 39 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up