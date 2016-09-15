See how George has evolved

Keith Forester has steadfastly been featuring George and its environs in his delicate paintings.

GEORGE NEWS - The visual arts and sport exhibition in the George Museum during the George Heritage Festival will show how things have changed in George over the years.

According to Ken Smith of SCAVA, and Abrie de Swardt of the Genealogy Society of South Africa(GSSA) the objective of the exhibition which opens on Monday 3 October, and runs until the end of the month, is to show people how, within various windows of ten years, the buildings, sport, and the lifestyle of people changed to become what it is today.

This will be supported by the George Herald exhibition, and the postcard exhibition by the Heritage Foundation.

The Heritage Workshop of the Friends of the George Museum, in collaboration with SCAVA and the GSSA (Southern Cape) will start on Monday 3 October at 14:00 in the Charles Sayers Hall at the George Museum, with a series of short talks and PowerPoint presentations on the heritage of George, followed by the opening of the exhibitions.

