That Old-Time Radio Show goes live

Michael van der Walt will host 'That Old-Time Radio Show'.

GEORGE NEWS - A show with a difference, That Old-Time Radio Show, that covers the music of the 1930s, will be held at 19:00 on Wednesday 12 October.

This unique show will be presented by the George Music Society at the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre. Lovers of fun events are invited to participate in the show by being part of the 'live' audience and dressing up in the smart evening wear of that era.

Sandra Tillbrook, one of the organisers, explained more.

"A spread of local musicians from George will make up the 'all-star' cast, with you as the 'live' audience. A variety of entertainment, as well as deeply moving musical items mimicking old-style radio show broadcasting, will feature.

"The evening's programme (international and local songs and music from the 1930s to 1950s including some more recent hits), interspersed with some realistic and some not-so-realistic radio commercials and skits, will certainly leave you in stitches and take you to heights of musical rapture!"

Michael van der Walt, the host, will be joined by Calvin Steyn on violin, Elize Munro on clarinet and Ruan van der Vyver on flute accompanied by that certain je ne sais quoi by Drini Botha and Anne-Marié Buchholz on piano - all under stage names.

The programme will also feature the George Men's Choir and the Outeniqua Primary Recorder Ensemble, as well as the top winners of the Music Society's Young Musicians Competition of 2016.

"Come and be a part of this historical experience, while the musicians take you back to simpler times," invited Tillbrook. Tickets can be obtained from Shop 12A, Preccap Centre or at the door at the Theatre on the evening.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'