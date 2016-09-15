Translate to: 

Much ado about Shakespeare

Much ado about Shakespeare
The George cast consisting of local schools will be participating in the Shakespeare Schools Festival (SSF) SA. This group attended a workshop run by Tiffani Green from SSF SA earlier this month.
GEORGE NEWS - The sixth national Shakespeare Schools Festival (SSF) SA, will be staged right here in George from Friday 7 October to Sunday 9 October at the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre.
 
In previous years the festival was held in one of the major cities in the country.
 
The George Society of Arts together with eduCAPE are organising the event, which will run over three days, and an elated theatre manager, Heather Stead said this week that the George Society of Art is very honoured to be the host.
 
This festival had its beginning in the UK and since 2009 it ran in five cities in South Africa. "The 2016 SSF SA is the first festival year in which Southern Cape primary and high school learners in South Africa will get the opportunity to experience the thrill of bringing Shakespeare to the stage in Shakespearean English, modern English, Afrikaans and isiXhosa.
 
This is not only about Shakespeare but the beginning of a journey, of growing confidence in our learners, of giving them an opportunity to shine, and experience hearing 100 people applauding their play on the stage. It is a journey which will be unique for every school. Each teacher and student will be starting from different places and face different obstacles along the way," said Stead.
 
Stead explained that SSF SA is not a competition, but a process for schools to challenge themselves and their students. The challenge can be acting a leading role or simply finding the confidence to speak a few words on stage.
 
There is, therefore, no final or national winners chosen from the festival.
 
"I would like to challenge Georgians to take some time out of their weekend to support our scholars. They have put a huge amount of effort into their plays and have made them uniquely their own - there is a play for everyone."
 
There are still tickets available for the SSF SA gala evening on Friday 7 October at 18:00 to watch Thembalethu High's Macbeth and Glenwood Primary's Much Ado About Nothing.
 
On Saturday 8 October at 18:00 watch York High's Midsummer Nights Dream, Outeniqua Primary's Much Ado About Nothing and Imizamo Yethu High's The Tempest.
 
On Sunday 9 October at 16:00 watch Heidedal Primary's Midsummer Nights Dream (Afrikaans), Rosemore Primary's Romeo and Juliet (Afrikaans) and Tylorah Primary Romeo and Juliet (isiXhosa).
 
Tickets are R50 for adults and R30 for kids, and can be obtained at the theatre by phoning 044 874 3142.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
07:18 (GMT+2), Thu, 29 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think law enforcement is doing enough in George to keep our roads safe?
Yes, I am happy with law enforcement's efforts
George Herald 10%
No, there are still too many dangerous drivers on our roads
George Herald 90%
Men
Women
Search
lekkernou
I'm a 48 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 48.
leolibra
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 48.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up