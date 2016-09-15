Much ado about Shakespeare

The George cast consisting of local schools will be participating in the Shakespeare Schools Festival (SSF) SA. This group attended a workshop run by Tiffani Green from SSF SA earlier this month.

GEORGE NEWS - The sixth national Shakespeare Schools Festival (SSF) SA, will be staged right here in George from Friday 7 October to Sunday 9 October at the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre.

In previous years the festival was held in one of the major cities in the country.

The George Society of Arts together with eduCAPE are organising the event, which will run over three days, and an elated theatre manager, Heather Stead said this week that the George Society of Art is very honoured to be the host.

This festival had its beginning in the UK and since 2009 it ran in five cities in South Africa. "The 2016 SSF SA is the first festival year in which Southern Cape primary and high school learners in South Africa will get the opportunity to experience the thrill of bringing Shakespeare to the stage in Shakespearean English, modern English, Afrikaans and isiXhosa.

This is not only about Shakespeare but the beginning of a journey, of growing confidence in our learners, of giving them an opportunity to shine, and experience hearing 100 people applauding their play on the stage. It is a journey which will be unique for every school. Each teacher and student will be starting from different places and face different obstacles along the way," said Stead.

Stead explained that SSF SA is not a competition, but a process for schools to challenge themselves and their students. The challenge can be acting a leading role or simply finding the confidence to speak a few words on stage.

There is, therefore, no final or national winners chosen from the festival.

"I would like to challenge Georgians to take some time out of their weekend to support our scholars. They have put a huge amount of effort into their plays and have made them uniquely their own - there is a play for everyone."

There are still tickets available for the SSF SA gala evening on Friday 7 October at 18:00 to watch Thembalethu High's Macbeth and Glenwood Primary's Much Ado About Nothing.

On Saturday 8 October at 18:00 watch York High's Midsummer Nights Dream, Outeniqua Primary's Much Ado About Nothing and Imizamo Yethu High's The Tempest.

On Sunday 9 October at 16:00 watch Heidedal Primary's Midsummer Nights Dream (Afrikaans), Rosemore Primary's Romeo and Juliet (Afrikaans) and Tylorah Primary Romeo and Juliet (isiXhosa).

Tickets are R50 for adults and R30 for kids, and can be obtained at the theatre by phoning 044 874 3142.

