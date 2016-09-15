Craft beer festival 'a triumph'

A mean (organising) team! Pauline Cloete (Interface by Goji), Allewijn Dippenaar (festival organiser) and Mimi Finestone (Interface by Goji). Photo: Tanya Watson

GEORGE NEWS - In spite of the cold and rain on Friday and Saturday, more than 1 800 people visited the Thousand Sensations Craft Beer and Food Festival at the Wilderness Hotel.

For Alewijn Dippenaar, organiser and founder of the festival, it is paramount that visitors enjoy every moment.

Judging by the feedback, it was mission accomplished and Dippenaar says the festival was a triumph for all.

About 140 different beers from 38 breweries accompanied by a variety of food from a number of vendors ensured a great time was had by all.

"The support from sponsors such as the tourism, trade and investment agency, Wesgro, Lynn Schroeder Motors, RSK, Moore Stephens, Rotolabel Cape Town, Arcade Liquorland, Cocreate, product support from Liquor King2 Voorbaai in Mossel Bay, Tipsy's Liquor and various breweries, is the backbone of this festival," says Dippenaar.

He says the Wilderness Hotel, was once again an exceptional venue partner for the event.

The festival media sponsors are Interface by Goji PR & Events, George Herald and Algoa FM.

Contact Alewijn Dippenaar on 082 457 5675 for more information on the festival and visit Thousand Sensations on Facebook.

Tyron Moore and Wayne Wilson of The Beer Merchants. Photo: Tanya Watson .

Sampling beers from the well-known Knysna brewery, Mitchell's are from left: Ashley and Tanya Watson and Kevin and Marié Brown.

ARTICLE: TANYA WATSON, GEORGE HERALD ONLINE EDITOR

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'