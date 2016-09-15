Charlize Berg set to dazzle the crowd

Charlize Berg.

Charlize fans can expect a breath-taking and memorable performance with her undeniably distinctive voice which makes it undoubtedly one of the most unique to grace the stage at Garden Route Casino.

This will be one of the performances you wouldn’t want to miss from the three times SAMA nominated singer, as she sings some of her chart topping hits such as Braaf, As weet dis liefde and many more.

Tickets cost R100 per person and are available on the Garden Route Casino website, from Computicket and casino cashiers.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - On Saturday, 24 September 2016, acclaimed Afrikaans singer Charlize Berg is set to mesmerise the crowd at Garden Route Casino with her alluring voice.For the fans, this is definitely an event not to miss!