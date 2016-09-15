Strawberry Festival: 1 week to go

Make sure to diarise the dates October 1 and 2 to attend the Strawberry Festival presented by Ola. Photo: Supplied.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Make sure to diarise the dates October 1 and 2 to attend the Strawberry Festival presented by Ola – the country life and good food family weekend at Redberry Farm in George, happening in just over a week's time!

The Saturday programme includes the Moore Stephens George Toddler Dash; Moore Stephens George Berry MTB relay for juniors and the main event, CrossFit George Fittest in the Garden Route competitions; Kids Strawberry and Ice Cream Eat-Offs; ballet performances by Mariki Viviers and Margaret Hossel dance academies; gumboot dancing by Siyakhona; musical performance by Grant Stockigt; the Algoa FM Hit Mobile with Roland Gaspar; Karusa wine tastings; live singers Skye Clarke, the Johny Ray Duo and Ken Larkin; kids' shows including face painting by the Oopsy Ladies and balloon twisting by Eden Balloons.

The Sunday programme includes the 5km and 9km trail run/walk; headline artist Jesse Clegg; dog shows by Garden Route Dog Agility; Kids Strawberry and Ice Cream Eat-Offs; winners' announcement of the Redberry Farm Schools Scarecrow Competition; live singers Adin Walls and Skye Clarke; Newlands Spring Brewing Co; craft beer tastings; musical performance by Grant Stockigt; kids' shows including face painting by the Oopsy Ladies and balloon twisting by Eden Balloons; as well as the Redberry Farm Strawberry Eat-Off competition.

The following attractions are available on both Saturday and Sunday throughout the day: outdoor country market; Strawberry Emporium; strawberry picking; Redberry Farm Stall; Red Shed Coffee & Berry Bar; kids' play parks and activities; hedge maze; and the Redberry Farm Tea Garden.

Venue: Redberry Farm, Geelhoutboom Road, George

Tickets: On website (below) or at the gate:

Sunday entry: 13:00-16:00 R45 | Kids 0-2 Free, 3-12 R25

Tel: 044-870-7123

