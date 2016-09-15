Translate to: 

Young musicians at the top of their game

Outeniqua Hoërskool Vokale Ensemble received the George Music Society trophy for best vocal ensemble as well as the Anna du Toit trophy for best senior ensemble.
GEORGE NEWS - The young musicians of George received recognition from the George Music Society and generous applause on Friday evening during the annual Young Musicians Competition.
 
The outstanding feature on the evening was the variety of instruments and styles, and some of the young artists impressed with the ease with which they changed styles.
 
The evening was supported by Ward 5 of the George Municipality with councillors Charlotte Clark and Dawid Willemse handing out trophies and prizes.
 
Judged the most successful teacher of the evening based on the prizes, Greta Benade received a bursary to attend a piano symposium as teacher in Stellenbosch next year.
 
One of her students, Ludolp Pedro, also received a bursary to attend the symposium as a student as well as some piano master classes.
 
The prize winners are: Anneke Coetzee (best vocalist, prize from George Municipality), Carla Krüger (Baslyn Steyn trophy for best junior recorder), Luke Moss and Stefan Conradie (joint winners of the Bushakevitz trophy for best string instrumentalist), Marize Gouws (junior trophy for best flautist), Amy Tait (Kalene Roux trophy for best senior flautist), Ludoph Pedro (Ronell van Aswegen trophy for best pianist), Kerwin Albertus (Paul Richard trophy for best saxophonist), Chanté van der Westhuizen (Susan Steyn trophy for best classical vocalist), Cornél Engelbrecht, Stéfan Conradie and Kerwin Albertus (Andrea Joubert trophy for best duet of trio), Outeniqua Hoërskool Vokale Ensemble (George Music Society trophy for best vocal ensemble and Anna du Toit trophy for best senior ensemble), Holy Cross Primary Vocal Ensemble (Anna du Toit trophy for best junior ensemble and second junior prize), Kerwin Albertus (Martha Avierinos trophy for music excellence), Cornél Engelbrecht (Anna du Toit Bravura trophy for most versatile participant), Ludolph Pedro (first junior trophy and prize), Chanté van der Westhuizen (second senior prize) and Kerwin Albertus (first senior trophy and prize).
 
 
Members of the George Music Society with the judges. Peter Mundell, Luis Magalhaes (judge), Nina Schumann (judge), Sandra Tillbrook and Martha Avierinos after a successful evening of music.  
 
