Translate to: 

Do your bit across the generation gap

Do your bit across the generation gap
Week of the Older Person will be celebrated in South Africa from Wednesday 28 September to Tuesday 4 October.
GEORGE NEWS - Week of the Older Person will be celebrated in South Africa from Wednesday 28 September to Tuesday 4 October.
 
During this special week, retirement centres, old-age homes, churches, communities and schools organise special treats and events for senior citizens in their areas. International Day of Older Persons, 1 October is not only a time to highlight their valuable contribution to the globe, but to also stress their human rights.
 
Grandparents Day on 2 October has been celebrated globally for many years and has been initiated in South Africa by Age-in-Action in 1996 to emphasise the role of grandparents in the family. The day is celebrated on the first Sunday of October, but is still relatively unknown to most South Africans.
 
The purpose of this day is to link the generations - grandparents have much to offer, many skills to transfer and much good advice to give. It is a great opportunity for families to get together, learn from each other and really make grandparents feel part of mainstream society.
 
Too many of them are isolated, lonely and depressed, so use this day to bring some cheer. For those who do not have a grandparent, go ahead and adopt one especially for this occasion. It has been proven to be most therapeutic for both generations. Churches and schools can particularly play a big role in creating awareness for this event by including grandparents in their school programmes on this day.
 
Art & Craft Fair
The George Service Clubs Art and Craft Fair takes place on 1 October from 09:00 to 12:30 at the Scout Hall in Scout Street, George. This is the only fair in town where seniors (60 and older) get to showcase their handwork.
 
Paintings, woodwork, leatherwork, decorated bottles, cards, jewellery, crocheted articles, knitwear, jams, cakes, biscuits, toys and other handwork will be for sale at good prices. A tearoom will provide tasty eats during the morning. Enquiries: Janine Nel on 044 873 5615 or Kay Schroeder on 044 873 3411.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
07:21 (GMT+2), Thu, 22 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you donate blood on a regular basis?
Yes
George Herald 19%
No
George Herald 72%
Not on a regular basis, but every once in a while
George Herald 9%
Men
Women
Search
Tiger1ant
I'm a 61 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 60.
OutToFindMyLuv
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 43.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up