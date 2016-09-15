Do your bit across the generation gap

Week of the Older Person will be celebrated in South Africa from Wednesday 28 September to Tuesday 4 October.

During this special week, retirement centres, old-age homes, churches, communities and schools organise special treats and events for senior citizens in their areas. International Day of Older Persons, 1 October is not only a time to highlight their valuable contribution to the globe, but to also stress their human rights.

Grandparents Day on 2 October has been celebrated globally for many years and has been initiated in South Africa by Age-in-Action in 1996 to emphasise the role of grandparents in the family. The day is celebrated on the first Sunday of October, but is still relatively unknown to most South Africans.

The purpose of this day is to link the generations - grandparents have much to offer, many skills to transfer and much good advice to give. It is a great opportunity for families to get together, learn from each other and really make grandparents feel part of mainstream society.

Too many of them are isolated, lonely and depressed, so use this day to bring some cheer. For those who do not have a grandparent, go ahead and adopt one especially for this occasion. It has been proven to be most therapeutic for both generations. Churches and schools can particularly play a big role in creating awareness for this event by including grandparents in their school programmes on this day.

The George Service Clubs Art and Craft Fair takes place on 1 October from 09:00 to 12:30 at the Scout Hall in Scout Street, George. This is the only fair in town where seniors (60 and older) get to showcase their handwork.

Paintings, woodwork, leatherwork, decorated bottles, cards, jewellery, crocheted articles, knitwear, jams, cakes, biscuits, toys and other handwork will be for sale at good prices. A tearoom will provide tasty eats during the morning. Enquiries: Janine Nel on 044 873 5615 or Kay Schroeder on 044 873 3411.

