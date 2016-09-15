Popular kwaito musician Mandoza dies

Popular kwaito musician Mduduzi Tshabalala, popularly know as “Mandoza”, has died at the age of 38, his family confirmed today.

NATIONAL NEWS - Popular kwaito musician Mduduzi Tshabalala, popularly know as “Mandoza”, has died at the age of 38, his family confirmed today, Sunday 18 September.Mandoza’s death follows a lengthy battle with cancer after he was diagnosed with a brain tumor in May last year. His family confirmed that he died after being taken to hospital on Sunday morning. He was admitted to hospital a week ago, with his family later confirming that he was home and in a stable condition.In a recent interview with Drum magazine, Mandoza’s wife Mpho opened up about how they believed he would beat the cancer after he did his last performance early this month at the Thank You SABC Concert.Mpho also told the magazine about the type of cancer Mandoza had. She said her husband had been diagnosed with pharyngeal carcinoma, which is a type of head and neck cancer, that generally starts in the throat and nose.Social media is already abuzz with fans expressing their shock at the musician’s death.