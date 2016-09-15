Orchid Spring Show next week

The Orchid Spring Show will take place from Thursday 22 September until 24 September.

GEORGE NEWS - The Orchid Society of the Southern Cape will present the Orchid Spring Show themed Garden Party from Thursday 22 to Saturday 24 September at the Presbyterian Church's hall in Caledon Street, George (behind the library).

Phalaenopsis - Friday 15:00 and Saturday 13:00

Admission is R10 for adults and children under 12 are free.

For more information contact Brian on 082 855 9176, Marie on 082 354 0763 or Sue on 076 457 6540.

Thursday and Friday from 09.00 to 17.00Saturday from 09.00 to 15.00Potting demonstrations will take place as follows:Cymbidiums - Thursday 10:30 and Saturday 10:30Cattleyas - Thursday 15:00 and Friday 10:30