Bumper craft beer and food festival

Festival organiser Alewijn Dippenaar and Ampie Kruger from Wild Clover in Mossel Bay.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The 3rd Thousand Sensations Craft Beer and Food Festival starts today.

Taking place today, Friday 16 September and tomorrow, Saturday 17 September at the Wilderness Hotel, the festival is set to attract an eager crowd.

This event is a real South African festival with 90% South African Crafted Beer. 30 Breweries will participate with more than 120 different craft beers.



The craft beer is complemented by a variety of food dishes to complement all the different beer styles.



During the two days, a total of six presentations will take place around the art of craft beer and the industry.



Different brew masters, chefs and the authors of South African Beer Books will be present. Live music by local artists all the time during the Festival. Entrance fee only R80 (including a festival branded glass and 5 tasting tickets) Under 18 - R30 and under 12 - free.

The festival kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon, and at 11:00 tomorrow morning.

For more information on the festival visit www.thousandsensations.co.za



'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'