Matchmaking intrigue

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The most delightful flick, The Fiddler on the Roof, will be shown at the Monroe Theatre on Thursday, 22 September, at 18:30.

Set in the pre-revolutionary Russia of the Czars, the traditions of the Jewish community include that the matchmaker arranges a match, which needs to be approved by a father.

The milkman, Reb Tevye, is a poor man that has been married for twenty-five years to Golde. They have five daughters.

But with five daughters, naturally, there is plenty of intrigue surrounding their proposed marriages.

Enquiries can be made to Joan (082 415 9588).

