Local DJ's future looks bright

Nkosinathi Mgadi, a local DJ whose future looks bright.
GEORGE NEWS - A local DJ has been selected to play side by side with top South African artists at the Plett Range Student Festival which will be held in December.
 
Nkosinathi Mgadi (23) is a DJ and music producer who cut his teeth in the music industry.
 
Mgadi is known by his stage name, Bassmental. Throughout his career Mgadi has played alongside great names including Euphonik, DJ Kent, Fistaz Mixwell and Das Kapital.
 
Mgadi is currently a resident DJ at Edem FM and also plays at the Letrax Nightclub. He is also well-known in Thembalethu where he performs at Loxion Lounge and Juventers Pub.
 
The festival he will be part of in December is an annual event held at Plettenberg Bay that attracts some 15 000 people from all over the country and features big names in the music industry, including DJ Fresh.
 
Mgadi said he is very excited to be part of this event as it took him some years to get this invitation.
 
"I have applied since 2011 to play at the event as a supporting DJ, however, my applications were turned down until now. This year they didn't call me to be just a supporting DJ but as a DJ that will be in the line-up and I will be remunerated," said Mgadi.
 
He said his dream of becoming a success doesn't end here as he wants to become a household name one day, inspiring young people who come from a similar background as his.
 
"There are so many opportunities out there. We must not limit ourselves; if you continue to try hard you will make it in life. I am from George and I'm proud to be a resident of this place, I want to prove that regardless of where you come from you can make it in life."
 
Besides being a DJ, Mgadi also owns an events company, which he hopes will one day generate enough income to create job opportunities for young people in the area.
 
ARTICLE: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
11:45 (GMT+2), Tue, 13 September 2016
