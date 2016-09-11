David Bowie's ashes scattered at Burning Man festival

David Bowie. Image: twitter.com

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - David Bowie’s ashes were scattered at the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert.The 69-year-old musician passed away in January following a secret cancer battle and, earlier this month, his godchild brought a portion of his ashes to the annual festival where they were spread.A source told E! News: "David's godchild and David had long talks about Burning Man and what it stands for, and David loved the message behind it."David's wife Iman gave permission for the ashes to be scattered and the star was remembered with a small ceremony of 70 people at the Temple, a huge structure for attendees to pay tribute to their departed loved ones.An attendee said: "We played [David's] music the entire drive from our camp to the Temple and back. Most of us had the Bowie [lightning bolt] face paint on."The Temple was burnt down at the end of the week-long event.Burning Man is an annual festival that takes place at Black Rock City - a temporary community erected in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada - and has been described as an experiment in community and art.