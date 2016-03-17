All shook up

The King of Rock 'n Roll, Elvis Presley, stars in King Creole.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Elvis Presley moves and shakes in King Creole, the next movie to be screened at the Monroe Theatre in Mossel Bay on 15 September at 18:30.

In this flick, Danny Fisher (Presley), a young delinquent, drops out of high school. To make ends meet he works as a busboy in a nightclub until one night when he gets the chance to perform as a singer.

Success is imminent and the local crime boss, Maxie Fields, played by the inimitable Walter Matthau, wants to hire him to perform at his night club, The Blue Shade. Danny refuses, but Fields won't take no for an answer...

Enquiries can be made to Joan (082 415 9588).

