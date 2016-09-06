Zayn Malik scraps gig due to anxiety

Zayn Malik. Image: twitter.com

In June, he was due to perform his first UK gig since leaving One Direction at the Capital FM Summertime Ball in London but pulled out at the last minute.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The Pillowtalk hitmaker had been scheduled to perform at the Autism Rocks Arena in Dubai on 7 October, but despite working hard to overcome his problems, he doesn’t feel “sufficiently confident” to take to the stage for the show.In a statement posted on the 117 live website, he said, “Dear Fans, I have been working over the last three months to overcome my extreme anxiety around major live solo performances I feel I am making progress but I have today acknowledged that I do not feel sufficiently confident to move forward with the planned show in Dubai in October. I am assured that all tickets will be refunded.”“I am truly sorry to disappoint you. I hope to see you all soon.”“Thank you to all my fans who support me globally. With love and respect always, Zayn.”Event organisers are “disappointed” that the show has been cancelled, but sent their best wishes to the singer.117Live CEO Thomas Ovesen said, “Whilst disappointed not to be hosting the planned 7 October Dubai concert we appreciate Zayn’s honest apologies and wish him all the best for the future. We will be looking forward to sharing more of Zayn’s plans with his Middle East fans when we have such information and will now get the ticket refund process started!! See you all at our other events at the Autism Rocks Arena!”This isn’t the first time Zayn’s anxiety has caused him to scrap a gig.