Get ready for a thousand sensations

Alewijn Dippenaar, organiser of The Thousand Sensations Craft Beer & Food Festival and Ampie Kruger of Wild Clover.

GEORGE NEWS - The Garden Route will be a hive of activity during September, with a slew of school holidays and activities, culminating in the most important craft beer and food event in the region, The Thousand Sensations Craft Beer & Food Festival.

Taking place on Friday 16 and Saturday 17 September in Wilderness, Garden Route, the festival is set to attract an eager crowd. Attendees will be able to sample 150 beers from 38 brewers.

The week leading up to Thousand Sensations won't go by unnoticed either.

Festival organiser, Alewijn Dippenaar, has lined up a week's worth of craft beer and food experiences he calls 'Beer & Bites'.

"We know there's nothing better than an ice-cold frosty, great food and good company." Alewijn said about the series of craft beer and food pairings. "It's the ultimate pairing experience."

Four events will take place, at different locations along the Garden Route and surrounding areas, in the week leading up to Thousand Sensations. "You'll get to try eight different styles of beers," said Dippenaar, "and each 100ml taster is complemented by a thoughtfully created morsel of gourmet deliciousness."

Carefully chosen foods are served with specific craft beers. "Each pairing will enhance, highlight and influence each other's flavours, creating an extraordinary culinary experience."

The Beer & Bites events start on Monday 12 September at the 101 Mead Street Restaurant in George, with beer master Kevin Robertson of Robertson Brewery.

On Tuesday 13 September it will be hosted by Turnberry Boutique Hotel in Oudtshoorn, before returning to George and boarding the Insomniac Party Bus on Wednesday 14 September.

The last event before Thousand Sensations itself, is set to take place on Thursday 15 September at the Diaz Hotel & Resort in Mossel Bay with Ampie Kruger from Wild Clover.

"Without support from the Western Cape's tourism, trade and investment promotion agency - Wesgro, Lynn Schroeder Motors, RSK, Moore Stephens, Rotolabel Cape Town, Arcade Liquorland, Cocreate, and additional product support from Liquor King2 Voorbaai Mossel Bay, Tipsy's Liquor and various breweries, Thousand Sensations would soon flounder," Dippenaar said.

For booking and other enquiries, contact Dippenaar on 082 457 5675.

For more information on the festival go to www.thousandsensation.co.za

The events run from 19:00 and cost R150 per person.