Translate to: 

National art exhibition at George Museum

National art exhibition at George Museum
Carol Eady (centre) proudly poses with her self-portrait which travelled the country for two years as part of the Sanlam Portrait Award 2015. With her is the acting manager of the George Museum, Lorinda Hakimi and on the extreme right is Dolores Brandt, a local gallery owner. Photo: Pauline Lourens
GEORGE NEWS - A national art exhibition currently on at the George Museum can be viewed until Wednesday 21 September.
 
The 2015 Sanlam Portrait Awards were officially opened on Thursday 1 September during a cocktail party, at which Sanlam Private Wealth Regional Manager: Southern Cape Vincent Vermaak said this exhibition is the eighth and last stop in the travelling show. "This is a rare opportunity for the public to admire the work of 40 of the top entries selected, including the winner."
 
Vermaak said the judges made their selection from 800 entries, and one of the criteria was that the painter needs to know the subject, the sitter. The winning entry by John Pace titled After the match, an oil on canvas, was awarded a R100 000 cash prize, and shows a fresh-faced boy who has just competed in a rugby match.
 
Amongst the 40 works on display are the paintings of three artist from the Southern Cape including Ig Terblanche with an untitled painting, Marinda Combrinck with Anna Marie Elizabeth Calitz and Carol Eady with Nanna Marmite (a self portrait).
 
Sanlam Private Wealth Head of Art Advisory Service Stefan Hundt said, "The judges have compiled a splendid exhibition showcasing the best of contemporary portraiture in the country. The winning entry by Pace is skilfully traditional yet fresh in its approach to a ubiquitous subject that often graces the television screen and newspaper sports pages."
 
Local artists were reminded that the entries for the 2017 Sanlam Portraiture Awards close on 13 July 2017 and were urged to get ready to enter. At the exhibition art lovers were bowled over by the photo realism of many of the paintings.
 
 
Sanlam Private Wealth Head of Art Advisory Service Stefan Hundt who curates the Sanlam Portrait Awards is in conversation with Ken Smith, South Cape Association of Visual Art Chairman.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
13:05 (GMT+2), Tue, 06 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kung Fu Panda 3
Kung Fu Panda 3
Po's long-lost father introduces him to the clumsy inhabitants of a secret,...
Sonskyn Beperk
Sonskyn Beperk
Anya du Plessis leaves her boyfriend in New York to reconnect with her...
Zoolander 2
Zoolander 2
Former models Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel find themselves...
The Young Messiah
The Young Messiah
Inspired by Biblical accounts, this rare and unique story is told from the...
Zootropolis
Zootropolis
In the mammal city of Zootopia, Nick Wilde, a fast-talking con artist fox...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think the new George will have a positive effect on the growth and development of George?
Yes
George Herald 70%
No
George Herald 7%
I'm not sure
George Herald 23%
Competitions
Men
Women
Search
Barry54
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 55.
Yster500
I'm a 50 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 33 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up