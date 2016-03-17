National art exhibition at George Museum

Carol Eady (centre) proudly poses with her self-portrait which travelled the country for two years as part of the Sanlam Portrait Award 2015. With her is the acting manager of the George Museum, Lorinda Hakimi and on the extreme right is Dolores Brandt, a local gallery owner. Photo: Pauline Lourens

GEORGE NEWS - A national art exhibition currently on at the George Museum can be viewed until Wednesday 21 September.

The 2015 Sanlam Portrait Awards were officially opened on Thursday 1 September during a cocktail party, at which Sanlam Private Wealth Regional Manager: Southern Cape Vincent Vermaak said this exhibition is the eighth and last stop in the travelling show. "This is a rare opportunity for the public to admire the work of 40 of the top entries selected, including the winner."

Vermaak said the judges made their selection from 800 entries, and one of the criteria was that the painter needs to know the subject, the sitter. The winning entry by John Pace titled After the match, an oil on canvas, was awarded a R100 000 cash prize, and shows a fresh-faced boy who has just competed in a rugby match.

Amongst the 40 works on display are the paintings of three artist from the Southern Cape including Ig Terblanche with an untitled painting, Marinda Combrinck with Anna Marie Elizabeth Calitz and Carol Eady with Nanna Marmite (a self portrait).

Sanlam Private Wealth Head of Art Advisory Service Stefan Hundt said, "The judges have compiled a splendid exhibition showcasing the best of contemporary portraiture in the country. The winning entry by Pace is skilfully traditional yet fresh in its approach to a ubiquitous subject that often graces the television screen and newspaper sports pages."

Local artists were reminded that the entries for the 2017 Sanlam Portraiture Awards close on 13 July 2017 and were urged to get ready to enter. At the exhibition art lovers were bowled over by the photo realism of many of the paintings.

Sanlam Private Wealth Head of Art Advisory Service Stefan Hundt who curates the Sanlam Portrait Awards is in conversation with Ken Smith, South Cape Association of Visual Art Chairman.

