Jackie Chan to receive honorary Oscar

Jackie, 62, won praise from the Academy for his “distinctive international career”, which has seen him star in, write, direct and produce movies in his native Hong Kong, as well as achieve box office success around the globe.

Meanwhile, Oscar-winning editor Anne is best known for her work on classic 1962 movie Lawrence of Arabia, and her 60-year career has also seen her work on films including The Elephant Man, Out of Sight, Murder on the Orient Express and Erin Brockovich.

The Rush Hour actor, and film editor Anne V Coates, casting director Lynn Stalmaster and documentary filmmaker Frederick Wiseman, will pick up Governor Awards in November, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Thursday. Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs said in a statement: "The Honorary Award was created for artists like Jackie Chan, Anne Coates, Lynn Stalmaster and Frederick Wiseman, true pioneers and legends in their crafts. The board is proud to honour their extraordinary achievements."