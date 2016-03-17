Jesse Clegg at Strawberry Festival

Jesse Clegg

GEORGE NEWS - Jesse Clegg, alternative rock artist and platinum-selling success, son of acclaimed South African icon Johnny Clegg, is officially confirmed as the headline artist for the Strawberry Festival presented by Ola, set to take place at Redberry Farm, Geelhoutboom Road, George on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 October.

Clegg will be performing with his band on the Sunday at 12:00. His recent hits include Use Me and Today with over 94 000 and 77 700 Youtube views respectively. Breathing, Jesse's latest single, was recently featured on the Algoa FM Top 30.

Get tickets to his performance by purchasing entrance tickets to the Strawberry Festival, which will be presented by Ola. Tickets will being going live on the event website in the next two weeks.

Times: Saturday 09:00 - 17:00 | Sunday 09:00 - 16:00

Tickets: Saturday R45 | Kids 0 - 2 Free | Kids 3 - 12 R25

Sunday 09:00 - 13:00 R55 | Kids 0 - 2 Free | Kids 3 - 12 R35

Sunday 13:00 - 16:00 R45 | Kids 0 - 2 Free | Kids 3 - 12 R25

For more information see www.strawberryfestival.co.za , their Facebook page or twitter.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'