All star line-up at George Heritage Festival

Johnny Clegg is performing in George on Saturday 8 October.
GEORGE NEWS - The organisers of the George Heritage Festival have managed to secure the cream of South Africa's musicians to perform at the festival hosted during the first week of October.
 
Johnny Clegg is performing in George on Saturday 8 October, while Watershed will perform the day before on Friday 7 October.
 
George Herald is the very proud media sponsor of the festival and other huge names included in this star-studded line-up in George are Freshly Ground, Refentse, PJ Powers and Matthew Mole.
 
With the exception of Refentse, who will perform at the Patria Church in the CBD on Wednesday 5 October, the shows will be held at the Outeniqua High School Sports Stadium on Friday 7 and Saturday 8 October.
 
Freshly Ground, Mole and Watershed are performing on the Friday with Clegg and Powers taking to the stage on the Saturday.
 
Show tickets will be available at Computicket from midnight on Thursday 1 September and for the first 24 hours until midnight on Friday 2 September tickets are up for grabs at just R100 per ticket.
 
Normal ticket prices are:
• Adults - R140 pp per day/weekend pass - R220 pp
• Children u15 - R80; children u5 free
• Family package (two adults and two kids) - R350 per day
 
Just 60 tickets are available for the VIP deck area with an excellent view of the stage where guests will be treated to champagne and snacks. These select tickets are available at R500 per day or R750 for a weekend pass.
Gates open at 15:00 with the main shows starting at 19:00.
 
The Heritage Festival - a first for George - will be celebrating our shared culture, customs, traditions, sport, stories and memories passed on from our parents and grandparents with a bumper week of activities.
On 30 September a Heritage Parade in York Street will herald in the festival, while two parallel festivals, the Strawberry Festival and the Herold Meander Saxophone Festival on 1 and 2 October will set the tone for the rest of the festival in upbeat style.
 
Other activities during the George Heritage festival include genealogy workshops, a George Herald newspaper exhibition, a photographic expo, a talent competition with R10 000 awaiting the winner, special heritage parkruns on 1 and 8 October, storytelling at pop-up restaurants, a 'toughest fireman' competition, a heritage walk led by Katot Meyer and a traditional sport day on Saturday 8 October.
 
Roadshows
The organisers are currently conducting roadshows at various venues in town to encourage citizen participation in the festival and to inform people of how they can get involved.
 
Roadshows have already taken place in Blanco, Pacaltsdorp and Conville and the next roadshow is in the Lawaaikamp Hall on Monday 29 August followed by a meeting in the George Banquet Hall at the civic Centre on 30 August, a presentation in the Thusong Centre off Nelson Mandela Boulevard in Mgcakan Jeriko Street on 31 August and the final roadshow will be in the Parkdene Hall in Ballot Street on 1 September. All the roadshows start at 18:00.
 
 
Watershed.
 
ARTICLE: ILSE SCHOONRAAD, GEORGE HERALD EDITOR
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
08:08 (GMT+2), Tue, 30 August 2016
Your Comments...
 
