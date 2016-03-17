Translate to: 

Beyonce dominates MTV Video Music Awards

Beyonce dominates MTV Video Music Awards
Beyonce Knowles. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Beyonce turned the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday into ladies' night as she scored a string of top honours, including Video of the Year

The superstar led all nominees heading into the show with 11 nods for her groundbreaking Lemonade album and short film, and she quickly racked up the prizes, earning Best Choreography, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing for Formation, which she performed as part of a show-stopping Lemonade medley.

Formation also earned Beyonce the coveted Video of the Year title, which she dedicated to the residents of New Orleans, Louisiana, who have been struggling with severe flooding in recent weeks.

With her multiple victories, she broke the record for most VMAs with 21 wins, surpassing the previous title holder Madonna, who has a total of 20 Moonman trophies.

Rihanna was another big winner at the VMAs, which she opened with the first of four performances during the New York show, singing hits Only Girl (In The World), We Found Love, and Where Have You Been

She later returned to the Madison Square Garden stage to belt out tracks like Work, Needed Me, Stay, and Diamonds before she was presented with the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award by her frequent collaborator and rumoured boyfriend Drake.

He delivered a heartwarming speech hailing the R&B beauty's achievements, declaring he had been "in love" with her since he was 22, and honouring Rihanna as a "living, breathing legend in our industry".

They then shared a kiss on the cheek as Rihanna stepped up to accept the special Moonman award, which she celebrated as "such an amazing moment" in her career.

The Bajan star then went on to thank her longtime fans, saying: "My success, it started as my dream, but now my success is not my own; it's my family's, it's my fans, it's my country's, it's the Caribbean as a whole, it's women, it's black women... So many people feel like their little piece is such a major part of this puzzle and I have to thank you guys for supporting me, over and over..."

The Video Vanguard Award wasn't her only win of the night - she also helped Calvin Harris claim the Best Male Video title for their latest collaboration, This Is What You Came For

Other performance highlights came from Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears and rapper G-Eazy, and Nick Jonas, who took over Manhattan's Tick Tock Diner for a rendition of Bacon with Ty Dolla $ign.
 
10:02 (GMT+2), Mon, 29 August 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kung Fu Panda 3
Kung Fu Panda 3
Po's long-lost father introduces him to the clumsy inhabitants of a secret,...
Sonskyn Beperk
Sonskyn Beperk
Anya du Plessis leaves her boyfriend in New York to reconnect with her...
Zoolander 2
Zoolander 2
Former models Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel find themselves...
The Young Messiah
The Young Messiah
Inspired by Biblical accounts, this rare and unique story is told from the...
Zootropolis
Zootropolis
In the mammal city of Zootopia, Nick Wilde, a fast-talking con artist fox...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you satisfied with the new George council?
Yes
George Herald 76%
No
George Herald 7%
I don't care
George Herald 16%
Competitions
Men
Women
Search
tzza1
I'm a 64 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 60.
Explorer2016
I'm a 41 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up